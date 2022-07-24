Ryan (7-3) earned the win Saturday in Detroit after giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander kept the Tigers off the board through five innings , but Riley Greene tripled in the sixth and was brought home by Javier Baez to put Detroit on the board. It's the second straight start with exactly one run allowed for Ryan, through he failed to complete six frames in either contest. He has a 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:23 K:BB across 81 innings and tentatively lines up to pitch next weekend in San Diego.