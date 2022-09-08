Ryan (10-8) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up four runs on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander continues to battle his control. Ryan has issued at least three free passes in three of his last four starts, posting a 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 21.1 innings over that stretch. While he's been able to limit the damage somewhat, 26-year-old is likely running out of gas at the end of his first full season in the majors -- he tossed 92.2 innings across all levels in 2021, but is already up to 125.1 innings this year.