Ryan (groin) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Ryan missed just over three weeks with a groin strain, but he looked solid in his return. He threw 51 of 80 pitches for strikes, suggesting he may not have much of a workload restriction, if any, going forward. He struggled prior to the injury, but he's at a passable 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 159:27 K:BB through 131 innings over 23 starts for the year. Ryan is projected for a rematch with the Rangers in Texas next week.