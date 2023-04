Ryan (3-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Yankees. He struck out 10.

Ryan pitched like a true ace in a hostile environment, as his only blemish on the night was giving up a solo homer to Anthony Rizzo. The former seventh-round draft pick has now recorded two straight starts with 10 strikeouts, and will look to continue his hot start to the season against the Red Sox on Wednesday.