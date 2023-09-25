Ryan (11-10) got the win over the Angels on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out 10 over six innings of work.

Ryan struck out double-digit batters for the sixth time this season and for the first time since July 21. The seven hits were the most he's allowed since Aug. 2, but he displayed excellent command after walking multiple batters in each of his last two starts. Ryan's inconsistencies have left a question mark for the Twins' third rotation spot for the playoffs; however, Sunday's outing likely put him as the front runner to man the role behind Sony Gray and Pablo Lopez. Ryan now owns a 4.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 191:33 K:BB in 156.2 innings and lines up for one final start against the Rockies.