Ryan (13-8) earned the win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one over six innings.

Ryan tossed 65 of 91 pitches for strikes across six frames. He allowed six baserunners, but none of them reached home. This was a bounce-back game for the righty who gave up three runs in four innings to the Angels in his last start. His Friday appearance was his third quality start in his last five games, all three of which resulted in wins. In five starts this month, Ryan ended up with a 2.20 ERA and has lowered his season ERA to 3.55.