Ryan (3-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday after he pitched four innings, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three against the Astros.

Ryan struggled with his command Tuesday, throwing only 56 of his 90 pitches for strikes and walking a season-high five batters. Jeremy Pena delivered an RBI groundout in the second inning and later added an RBI single in the fourth frame, accounting for the first two runs on the 25-year-old's line. The last two runs came around to score in the fifth inning without Ryan recording an out, the second of which scored score after he had left the game on a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly against Danny Coulombe. After giving up one total run over 19 innings with 21 punchouts in his previous three starts, the right-hander has surrendered six runs over 8.2 innings while only striking out six in his last two outings. Ryan's season-long numbers now sit at a still impressive 2.56 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 31 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over six starts. He tentatively lines up to toe the rubber next at home Sunday against the Guardians.