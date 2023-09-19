Ryan (10-10) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Ryan pitched Monday in what was easily his worst start of five since returning from a groin injury Aug. 26. He struggled a bit with his command as the three walks issued matched his season high. The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 181:33 K:BB over 150.2 innings. Ryan looks to return to form in his next start, scheduled to be against the Angels at home.