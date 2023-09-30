Ryan did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Ryan allowed three homers on the night, bringing his season total to 32 -- more than all but four other pitchers. The right-hander finishes the regular season with a 4.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 197 strikeouts in 161.2 innings, but over his past five outings, he holds an ERA of 6.20 and a WHIP of 1.46. His next start will likely come in the wild-card round, as the Twins look to break an 18-game playoff losing skid that dates back to Oct. 5, 2004.