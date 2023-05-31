Ryan (7-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings.

Ryan gave up two homers in the second frame, amounting to three runs for the Astros, and then surrendered a pair of runs in the third. He managed to go less than five innings for the first time all year and hadn't given up more than three earned runs since April 19. His three walks allowed were also his worst mark on the season thus far. Coming into Tuesday, Ryan had allowed just four home runs, which was tied for fourth lowest in baseball among all pitchers with at least 60 innings thrown. It was a bit of an uncharacteristic night for the 27-year-old, though he still managed to generate 14 whiffs. He now holds a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 76:13 K:BB over 65 innings and will look to get back on track in a projected home start against the Guardians over the weekend.