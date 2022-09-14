Ryan (11-8) pitched seven no-hit innings to earn the win over the Royals on Tuesday. He allowed two walks and struck out nine without allowing a run.

Ryan was nearly untouchable during his time on the mound. He threw 72 of 106 pitches for strikes while inducing 13 whiffs. The high pitch count prevented him from going for a place in history, and reliever Jovani Moran lost the combined no-hit bid in an ugly ninth inning. Tuesday marked the third time in 24 starts Ryan's gone at least seven innings. It was his fourth scoreless outing of the year, lowering his ERA to 3.83 with a 1.11 WHIP and 133:41 K:BB through 129.1 innings. The 26-year-old righty is tentatively scheduled to start a key divisional matchup in Cleveland this weekend.