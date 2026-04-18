Ryan (2-2) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out six across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Ryan was sharp for most of Friday's start, generating 10 whiffs while tossing 57 strikes on 94 pitches (60.6 percent). His lone blemish was a two-run double he yielded to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning, and despite that being the only two runs Ryan gave up, he still came away with the loss as his teammates generated just one run. Ryan has logged two consecutive quality starts and has given up two earned runs or less in four of his first five outings of 2026. His 28 strikeouts and 0.88 WHIP (across 27.1 innings) are both ranked ninth among qualified starters in the American League. Ryan is tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the struggling Mets.