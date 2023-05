Ryan did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Angels. He struck out nine.

Ryan now has 19 strikeouts and just two walks over his last two outings. The right-hander also ranks third in the league with a stingy 0.89 WHIP, and is tied for second with six wins. The 26-year-old is tentatively slated to to face the Giants at home in his next appearance.