Ryan will pitch Wednesday for the resumption of Monday's suspended game against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was penciled in to start Wednesday's series finale for Minnesota, but he'll instead take the mound for the suspended contest after Tuesday's game was also postponed. The Twin's held a 2-1 lead after three innings when the game was pushed Monday, so Ryan will have a strong opportunity to secure his fourth win in five starts. After the completion of the suspended game, Chris Paddack will start Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest for the Twins.