Ryan will get the start in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday versus the Astros, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ryan has not yet pitched in the 2023 postseason, though he was lined up to start a potential Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series before the Twins finished off a two-game sweep of the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old right-hander registered an underwhelming 4.51 ERA in 29 regular-season starts, but he showed improved swing-and-miss stuff and excellent command while tallying 197 strikeouts with only 34 walks across 161.2 innings.