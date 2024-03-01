Ryan has been working on a new sinker this spring and threw it in Friday's spring training start, MLB.com reports. Ryan gave up two runs with two strikeouts and a walk over two innings Friday against Boston.

Ryan doesn't have great velocity (92.3 average mph fastball) but has an extremely deceptive four-seam fastball that helped him generate an excellent 29.3% K% and 14.2% swinging strike rate. However, his secondary pitches all took a step backward last season, so the development of another pitch could be a significant addition and is something to monitor this spring. He worked on the new sinker at Driveline in Arizona in the offseason.