Ryan (10-7) took the loss against Boston on Wednesday, tossing five innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

All five of the runs Ryan gave up came in the third inning, when he served up a grand slam to Xander Bogaerts and a solo shot to J.D. Martinez. Though the right-hander racked up 19 swinging strikes and punched out eight batters, the poor frame was too much for Minnesota to overcome. Ryan has largely impressed this season, but he has allowed at least five runs on three different occasions, including a 10-run shelling against San Diego on July 29. He's still managed to post a decent 3.88 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while racking up 121 strikeouts over 118.1 innings overall.