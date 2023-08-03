Ryan (9-8) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings.

Ryan was hit hard by the Cardinals in the contest, as five of the nine hits against him went for extra bases, including four that left the yard. It was the second time this season that the right-hander has given up at least four homers in a game, with the other being a June 27 outing during which he served up five long balls to Atlanta. Ryan has struggled in his past two starts, giving up 11 runs and six homers over 7.2 frames. He at least struck out seven batters over 3.2 innings in his previous appearance, but his four punchouts Wednesday were his fewest since a June 10 start versus Toronto.