Smith threw a scoreless seventh inning to record his fifth hold in Sunday's win over Oakland. He hasn't allowed a run in 10.1 innings this season over 12 appearances.

Smith was signed in the offseason to give the bullpen a veteran middle reliever and he's outstanding in his role. He has just six strikeouts, but he's been generating groundballs at a high rate (1.67 GO/AO). He should continue to have a prominent setup role but won't likely finish games or get save chances.