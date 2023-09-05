Gallo came off the bench and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 20-6 win over the Guardians.

Gallo slugged one of the Twins' six home runs on the day, though his was of the cheaper variety since it came off position player David Fry, who covered the final four innings for the Guardians after the game descended into a blowout. The home run counts all the same for Gallo, who left the yard for the first time since his two-homer effort Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. In between those two games, Gallo went 1-for-25 with six walks against 16 strikeouts. Though he's started in four of the Twins' last six games, Gallo still seems to be on the outside looking in for a strong-side platoon role.