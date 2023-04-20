Gallo (intercostal) went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.
Activated from the 15-day injured list earlier in the day, Gallo made an immediate impression in his return to the lineup, as he took Corey Kluber deep in the third inning to give Minnesota a commanding 7-0 lead. After a career-worst 2022 campaign split between the Yankees and Dodgers, Gallo is looking rejuvenated thus far in Minnesota, as he's already slugged four home runs while batting .304 through his first eight games with his new team. He'll remain in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Boston, manning first base while batting fifth.