Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gallo has largely looked like the good version of himself this season, with patience and power getting him to a 121 wRC+ despite his .188 average and 37.6 percent strikeout rate. He's also battled multiple injuries, however, as this is already his second trip to the injured list following a brief absence due to a right intercostal strain in April. Kyle Garlick was recalled to take his place on the roster.