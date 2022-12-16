Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Twins on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gallo was a disaster in 2022, putting up a .160/.280/.357 batting line with 19 home runs and a nearly 40 percent strikeout rate across 126 games for the Yankees and Dodgers. He was one of the most prolific home run hitters in the game for the five seasons prior to that, however, and also offers good defense in the outfield. The Twins are taking a modest gamble on a bounce-back here and no doubt are hoping Gallo will be aided by the shift ban.