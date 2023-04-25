site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Joey Gallo: Getting a day off
Gallo is absent from the Twins' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yanks are starting left-hander Nestor Cortes and Gallo will take a seat against his former teammate. Donovan Solano will be at first base.
