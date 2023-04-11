site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Joey Gallo: Held out of lineup
Gallo (side) remained out of the Twins' lineup Monday versus the White Sox.
Gallo hasn't played since Friday because of some soreness in his right side. He was expected to work out pregame for the second straight day Tuesday, so a return to action doesn't appear far off.
