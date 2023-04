Gallo went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Gallo went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts across the first two games of the season, but he erupted during Sunday's series finale to help complete Minnesota's three-game sweep. That start to the campaign perfectly encapsulates the 29-year-old's boom-or-bust potential, though a couple of early homers are certainly an encouraging sign for fantasy managers.