Gallo was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent right leg injury, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gallo appeared to tweak something while running out a grounder during the seventh inning, and he was replaced in the outfield for the following frame. The 29-year-old finished the contest 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.