Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Red Sox that he believes Gallo (intercostal) will be active and ready to play Wednesday against Boston, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gallo is with the team in Boston, and is eligible to come off the injured list after being placed on the IL with a minor right intercostal strain retroactive to April 8 last week. The slugging outfielder should return to being an everyday option for Minnesota starting Wednesday, and he's homered three times in seven games with an .833 slugging percentage over 18 at-bats.