Gallo (side) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The Twins are still viewing Gallo as day-to-day with right side soreness, but he'll be on the bench for a third straight game Monday and could be at risk of a trip to the injured list if he isn't able to make notable progress in his recovery over the next couple of days. Donovan Solano will start at first base and bat fifth in the series opener versus Chicago while Gallo sits.