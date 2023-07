Gallo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Royals.

After not starting the previous two days with a lefty on the mound, Gallo will begin this one on the bench as the Royals throw veteran righty Zack Greinke. Gallo did receive two plate appearances off the bench each of the last two games, so perhaps he'll come on mid-game again in this one. Willi Castro is playing left field Tuesday.