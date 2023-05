Gallo (leg) is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels.

Gallo was pulled from Wednesday's series finale versus the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his leg and will be on the bench to begin the Twins' three-game weekend set at Anaheim. X-rays came back negative, so it should just be a day-to-day situation. Trevor Larnach is starting in left field Friday and Kyle Garlick is in right.