The Twins placed Gallo on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right side soreness, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After missing the Twins' last three games, Gallo appeared to be working his way toward a return, but instead will be sidelined for another 10 days while he continues to deal with side soreness. Given how close he was to returning, he likely won't require an extended stay on the IL.