Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Gallo has gone just 4-for-24 (.167) in July, but three of his hits this month have left the yard. The slugger is up to 17 homers on the season. He's added 31 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple while slashing .188/.309/.483 with a 40.3 percent strikeout rate.