Gallo went 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Phillies.

The veteran slugger hasn't had a multi-hit performance since late June, slashing a miserable .123/.256/.342 over his last 35 games with an incomprehensible 52.3 percent strikeout rate, but Gallo broke out in a big way Saturday. Despite that deep slump, he's still reached 20 homers this season for the fifth time in his career, but he remains on track to have a batting average below .200 for the fourth straight campaign, and his power has resulted in only 38 RBI through 93 games in 2023.