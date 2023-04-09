Gallo (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Gallo will take a seat for the second day in a row following his removal from Friday's 3-2 win over Houston with right side soreness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli revealed Saturday that Gallo went through an MRI that revealed nothing concerning, so for the time being, the 29-year-old slugger is being viewed as day-to-day and appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. Matt Wallner will pick up his first start of the season Sunday in Gallo's stead, filling in as the Twins' right fielder and No. 7 hitter.