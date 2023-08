Gallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

With southpaw Joey Wentz on the bump for Detroit, the Twins will counter with a right-handed-heavy lineup that leaves no room for Gallo. Donovan Solano will pick up the start at first base, where Gallo has been seeing most of his playing time of late while Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) has been on the shelf.