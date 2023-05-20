site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-joey-gallo-returns-to-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Joey Gallo: Returns to lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo (leg) is hitting seventh and playing left field against the Angels on Saturday.
Gallo missed Friday's game after leaving Wednesday against the Dodgers with a leg injury, but the slugger is back in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Halos.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read