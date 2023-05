Gallo will be on the bench against lefty Logan Allen and the Guardians on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have only faced six lefties all season, and Gallo has been in the lineup against just one of them. The plan has worked so far, as Gallo has hit a lopsided but productive .194/.325/.582, homering seven times in 80 plate appearances. Donovan Solano will start at first base in his absence.