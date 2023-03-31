Gallo started at first base and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's season opening win at Kansas City. He was lifted for pinch hitter Donovan Solano in the sixth inning.

Gallo extended his hitless streak against starter Zack Greinke to 0-for-19 but contributed a nice defensive play by throwing out a runner at home. Gallo looks set to be the primary first baseman with Alex Kirilloff on the injured list. However, his substitution for a right-handed hitter shows his playing time will be in flux based on matchups.