Gallo (ribs) is heading to Indianapolis to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gallo was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to a right intercostal strain. The outfielder is already feeling better according to Hayes, and his move to the injured list appears to be out of precaution -- and a need for healthy outfielders -- more than anything. Assuming no setbacks, there's a very good chance Gallo is hitting in the middle of the Minnesota order when he's eligible to come off the IL.