Gallo (side) will hit in the cage Tuesday before the game against the White Sox after a successful pregame workout Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gallo missed Monday's game as he continues to deal with side soreness, but it's a positive sign that things went well in the workout. Even if Gallo isn't able to return to the lineup against the White Sox on Tuesday, it does appear he's avoided a significant injury that will require a trip to the injured list.