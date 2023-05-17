site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-joey-gallo-x-rays-are-negative | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Joey Gallo: X-rays are negative
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
X-rays on Gallo's right leg came back negative, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Gallo was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers in the ninth inning after fouling a ball off his leg, but he's escaped with merely a contusion. Consider the slugger day-to-day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read