Twins' John Curtiss: Officially called up Wednesday
Curtiss will join the Twins prior to Wednesday's game against the White Sox following the club's selection of his contract, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Curtiss makes his first trip up to the big-leagues after spending time in the highest two tiers of the minors this season. During his time with Triple-A Rochester, the right-hander has posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 24.1 innings. He will serve as depth out of the bullpen moving forward.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...