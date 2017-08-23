Curtiss will join the Twins prior to Wednesday's game against the White Sox following the club's selection of his contract, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Curtiss makes his first trip up to the big-leagues after spending time in the highest two tiers of the minors this season. During his time with Triple-A Rochester, the right-hander has posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 24.1 innings. He will serve as depth out of the bullpen moving forward.