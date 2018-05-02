Twins' John Curtiss: Optioned back to minors
Curtiss was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
A day after being promoted, Curtiss will make his way back to Triple-A Rochester to open up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter Fernando Romero. Curtiss gave up three runs while recording only one out in Tuesday's extra-inning loss.
