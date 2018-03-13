Curtis was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Curtis had an impressive season at Triple-A last year with a 1.85 ERA and 12.3 K/9. He struggled in his first trip to the majors with a 8.31 ERA and allowing nine hits and two home runs in 8.2 innings. However, he had a 10.4 K/9 in the majors. He should be back in the majors at some point this summer due to his velocity (95.2 mph average fastball) and decent control.