Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Curtiss will Tyler Duffey on the active roster and in the Twins' bullpen. The 25-year-old owns a sharp 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings of relief (five appearances) with the Red Wings so far this season. Curtiss struggled during a late-season promotion in 2017, however, compiling an 8.31 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 8.2 frames, so he'll likely be utilized in a low-leverage role with the big club to start off.