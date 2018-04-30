Twins' John Curtiss: Promoted to majors
Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Curtiss will Tyler Duffey on the active roster and in the Twins' bullpen. The 25-year-old owns a sharp 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings of relief (five appearances) with the Red Wings so far this season. Curtiss struggled during a late-season promotion in 2017, however, compiling an 8.31 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 8.2 frames, so he'll likely be utilized in a low-leverage role with the big club to start off.
More News
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....