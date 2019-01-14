Twins' John Curtiss: Removed from 40-man roster
Curtiss was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Curtiss was removed from Minnesota's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for reliever Blake Parker, who was officially signed to a one-year deal Monday. The 25-year-old spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Rochester, posting a 2.77 ERA, 9.9 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9 across 55.1 innings. Over parts of the past two seasons, Curtiss owns a 7.20 ERA across 15.0 big-league frames.
