Field was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Field was recently DFA'd by the Indians after joining the organization just over a week ago last Tuesday. Prior to his stint in Cleveland, he played in 63 games for the Rays this year, slashing .213/.253/.373 with six home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.

