Field was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday's game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

An 0-for-2 showing in Saturday's game dropped Fields' batting line to .200/.240/.346 for the season. The expectation is that Robbie Grossman will take his place on the roster. Fields may be up in September, although it's not a lock that he's still on the Twins' 40-man when rosters expand.

