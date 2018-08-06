Twins' Johnny Field: Summoned to majors
Field was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Field will join the Twins for the first time since being claimed off waivers over the weekend. The 26-year-old will take the roster spot of Robbie Grossman, who was sent to the disabled list with a hamstring strain in a corresponding roster move. Field owns a lackluster .213/.253/.373 slash line across 62 major-league games this season and should primarily serve as a reserve outfielder during his time with the big club.
