Field was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Field will join the Twins for the first time since being claimed off waivers over the weekend. The 26-year-old will take the roster spot of Robbie Grossman, who was sent to the disabled list with a hamstring strain in a corresponding roster move. Field owns a lackluster .213/.253/.373 slash line across 62 major-league games this season and should primarily serve as a reserve outfielder during his time with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories